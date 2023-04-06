Get Ready To Slay: Blizzard Sets The Stage For 'Diablo IV' Worldwide Rollout

Activision Blizzard Inc's ATVI Blizzard Entertainment President, Mike Ybarra, recently provided clarification on the global release times for "Diablo IV," the highly anticipated action role-playing game that just concluded its celebrated beta testing phase.

In a tweet, Ybarra corrected a previous post he made and revealed that players who pre-ordered the Deluxe and Ultimate editions will get early access to the game on June 1, 2023.

See also: Activision Blizzard Faces Privacy Invasion Allegations From Workers

Ybarra's tweet put to rest any confusion surrounding the global release times for the game, and tweeted, "Oops, I was wrong! Early access for Deluxe and Ultimate pre-orders in the US is Thursday 6/1 at 4 PM, 6/2 at 12am in Europe, 6/2 at 8 AM in Asia. Regular launch 6/5 at 4 PM, 6/6 at 12 AM Europe, and 6/6 8 AM Asia."

Diablo IV's Developers Reveal How Will The Endgame Be

Moreover, a recently released trailer features interviews with game director Joe Shely, associate director Joseph Piepiora, lead producer Kayleigh Calder, and game producer Ash Sweetring, and shows users an overview of the title's endgame content.

In the video, developers say that players will have a variety of options to choose from when it comes to continuing their character's progression. Whether it's dungeons, player-versus-player combat, or exploration of the game's vast world, "Diablo IV" will offer a range of activities to keep players engaged for many hours beyond the main storyline.

Massive Success for Diablo IV Early Beta Testing

The beta testing phase for "Diablo IV" has shown promise, with over a million players reaching at least level 20 in the game.

Analyst Andrew Uerkwitz of Jefferies has raised his sales target for the game by 20% to 18 million units this year, citing the impressive figure and the fact that the beta was only available to those who pre-ordered the game.

See also: How Miscommunication Over Microsoft Acquisition Led To Activision Blizzard-NetEase Split

This bodes well for the upcoming release of "Diablo IV" in June, as it aims to surpass the success of its predecessor, "Diablo III," which sold 12 million units during its release year in 2012.

Photo: Shutterstock