'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' Defies Performance Issues To Become Second-Biggest Star Wars Release on Steam

"Star Wars Jedi: Survivor", the action-adventure game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts EA has managed to achieve the position of the second-biggest Star Wars release on Valve's Steam.

As noted by Data & Ops Co-Ordinator at agency Games Discover Co, Alejandro LL (@Morwull), the video game has earned a concurrent peak player count of 63,597, placing it ahead of the first game, "Star Wars: Fallen Order," which has a peak player count of 46,550.

However, the title is second to "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga", which reached a peak of 82,500 concurrent players.

This remarkable achievement is made even more impressive considering the game's rocky start, with many users criticizing its poor performance on PC.

Despite the initial negative feedback, the developers have managed to quickly address some of the issues by releasing a massive day-one update, which resulted in a reduction of negative reviews from 58% on the day of its launch to 45% presently.

Now, EA has released a new patch available for PC players and has promised that a patch will be released soon for those playing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

In a statement on Twitter, EA said: "We are hard at work on patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms. There are more updates to come across all platforms, and we will share that timing when it is available."

In a statement published on the day of the game's release, EA's Star Wars Twitter account acknowledged the problems and pledged to address them.

“We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn't performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players,” the tweet reads. While the company is working on solutions, it cautioned that there is no single, comprehensive fix for the PC performance issues.

The tweet also hinted that the problems could be related to the players' operating system, with some users of Windows 10 reportedly experiencing issues that are not present on Windows 11. “For example, players using cutting-edge, multi-threaded chipsets designed for Windows 11 were encountering problems on Windows 10, or high-end GPUs coupled with lower-performing CPUs also saw unexpected frame loss,” the tweet explained.

