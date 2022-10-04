Grand Theft Tesla? Tesla Sims? Elon Musk Supports Bringing Tesla Imagery Of Your Neighborhood Into Video Games

The world’s richest person is a fan of video games and when he’s not busy running two companies and chiming in on the progress of several others, has been known to play his favorite game. A recent twitter thread shows Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sees similarities between Tesla and video games.

What Happened: Musk is a fan of video games, with “Elden Ring” the subject of numerous tweets by the frequent social media poster.

Electric vehicle news poster Whole Mars Catalog posted on Twitter that simulation could be useful for testing and creating “ground truth data.”

“So Tesla built a system that can take labeled data from a clip and turn it into a simulation in 5 minutes,” Whole Mars tweeted.

The Twitter account tagged Musk and said that Tesla “should build a Grand Theft Auto type game” using simulated reconstructions of real-world scenes.

Musk responded that the tweet from Whole Mars helps show why he thinks we’re in a simulation.

Whole Mars chimed in with the video game idea again.

“Would be interesting to build video game maps using this technology. Play in your actual neighborhood, as seen recently by the Tesla fleet.”

Musk seemed to like the proposed idea about a video game using Tesla technology.

“Would be cool to make a game using Tesla Sim that’s literally your city & neighborhood, down to skid marks on road & then inject fantasy/sci-fi elements,” Musk said.

Whole Mars shared an idea of the name of the game with “Grand Theft Tesla,” a take on the popular video game series “Grand Theft Auto” from Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO.

Why It’s Important: At the age of 12, Musk sold a video game company he created, Blastar, for $500.

Musk has singled out “Deus Ex,” “Fallout” and “Bioshock” in a previous interview as his favorite video games. In 2022, Musk has found time to play and praise “Elden Ring,” a game from Bandai Namco.

One user chimed in on Musk’s latest tweet about video games by pulling up an old 2019 tweet.

“If life is a video game, the graphics are great, but the plot is confusing & the tutorial is way too long,” Musk tweeted in 2019.

Along with playing video games, Musk has also supported adding more video game features to Tesla vehicles, with Tesla Arcade soon getting an upgrade to include Steam integration to make games like “Elden Ring” playable inside the electric vehicles.

Adding Steam could increase the playable games in Tesla vehicles with the availability of games like “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “Dota 2,” “Apex Legends” and “PUBG: Battlegrounds.” Integrating the Steam library of games could add another reason for consumers to purchase a Tesla vehicle over one from a rival.

While Tesla could have its hands full, with electric vehicles, solar power, energy storage and soon Humanoid robots, video games incorporating its maps and technology could be a future development.

Photo: Courtesy of K2NK and Steve Jurvetson