Tesla Video Game Features About To Get A Huge Upgrade: Here Are The Details

Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles may soon incorporate Steam into its in-car gaming system.

What Happened: Tesla Arcade currently offers many games that can be played on the car’s infotainment system, including “Fallout Shelter” and “Stardew Valley” according to Teslarati.

But Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared that a huge update could be coming to the company's gaming ambitions with a demo of Steam integration set for next month.

Steam, a leading digital video game distribution service owned by Valve, could offer Tesla owners more options. The platform currently supports video games on PC, iOS and Android and is a competitor to Playstation, Xbox and the Nintendo Switch.

Adding Steam would increase the playable games in Tesla vehicles significantly with the availability of games like “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive,” “Dota 2,” “Apex Legends” and “PUBG: Battlegrounds.”

“Elden Ring,” which is a favorite video game of Musk and often tweeted about, is also available on Steam.

Why It’s Important: Some people may be unaware of the gaming feature offered in Tesla vehicles.

“Did you know your Tesla is a gaming console? My kids love the amazing games on our Tesla,” Tesla Owners Silicon Valley tweeted.

The tweet prompted the response from Musk announcing the Steam demo coming soon.

“Video games in a Tesla definitely isn’t the first selling point but actually sets them apart from the competition,” Tesla Owners Silicon Valley also said.

Integrating the Steam library could add another reason for consumers to purchase a Tesla vehicle over one from a rival. The additional video game content could also provide a new revenue source for Tesla if it chooses to charge for games downloaded on Steam or adds gaming items available for purchase like a Tesla branded game controller.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are up 4% to $745.86 on Monday.



