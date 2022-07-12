6 Books Elon Musk Has Been Reading, And Why He Prefers Video Games Over Books

Elon Musk was on a roll on Twitter early Tuesday, answering questions from followers and commenting on developments.

When one of Musk's Twitter followers probed the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO about the books he is currently reading, Musk listed a few. His choice of books shows his eclectic taste, which ranges from human civilization to history to wars to technology.

The Life of Greece: The Story of Civilization: Written by the husband-and-wife couple of Will and Ariel Durant in 1939, this is part of an 11-volume set of books covering both eastern and western civilizations. The one on Greece covers Ancient Greece and the Hellenistic Near East down to the Roman conquest.

The Tesla CEO also said in recent months he read the following books:

American Caesar: This is a biographical piece on Army General Douglas MacArthur written by American historian William Manchester in 1978.

Masters of Doom: Written by David Kushner, the book delves into id Software (a video game developer) and its influence on pop culture, with particular focus on the company's founders John Carmack and John Romero.

Not Much of an Engineer: This is an autobiography of jet engine engineer Sir Stanley Hooker written in 1985.

Wages of Destruction: This is a non-fiction piece on the economic history of Nazi Germany written by Adam Tooze in 2006.

Storm of Steel: Memoir of German officer Ernst Jünger that covers his experiences on the Western front during the First World War.

Musk clarified that he hasn't been reading fiction lately. Apparently, he prefers video games to books.

"Video games seem to have better stories these days," Musk said.

His obsession with video games is well documented via his many tweets and his public speeches. Musk has said that it was the experience he acquired by playing video games as a kid that helped him to shape his vision and stoked his interest in programming.

Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr