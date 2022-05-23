Elon Musk Says This Hit Video Game Features The 'Most Beautiful Art' He Has Ever Seen

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk may have his fingers in many pies but that doesn't deter him from engaging in a discussion about his gaming prowess and his favorite game.

Musk tweeted about "Elden Ring," a videogame developed by Japanese video game studio FormSoftware and made in collaboration with "Game of Thrones" author George Martin, released for all major gaming platforms on Feb. 25.

The dark fantasy action role-playing game, wherein you can create your character and define your playstyle by experimenting with a wide variety of weapons, magical abilities and skills. It also provides the players with the option of deciding how to approach exploration and combat, as they set out to find shards of a powerful artifact called "Elden Ring" that has been scattered across the world. The one who succeeds in this mission will become the "Elden Lord."

Musk has a word of appreciation for the game. "Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen," he said in a tweet.

Elden Ring, experienced in its entirety, is the most beautiful art I have ever seen — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2022

When asked by a follower as to how he would roll, Musk said he would go with Power mage but decent with a sword/katana. The world's richest person also said he would post a picture of his build the next day.

Earlier this month, when a Twitterati asked for a recommendation regarding a build, Musk said he usually prefers an Intelligent/Dexterity build, with some weapon skills. Intelligence/Dexterity build is a way of creating magic characters. He also suggested he would feature a shield in the left hand, staff in the right, with a rapier and claws fast switch. This comment drew flak from internet users over the number of weapons he used.

