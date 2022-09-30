ñol

Tesla Showcases Optimus Humanoid Prototype: Here's The First Look

by Benzinga Overnight Desk, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 30, 2022 9:57 PM | 1 min read

Tesla Inc. TSLA on Friday evening presented a prototype of its humanoid under development — the Optimus bot.
The bot is designed to be “extremely used” and production is aimed at volumes. 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Optimus could cost less than $20,000.

The bot is built with Tesla-designed actuators, drawing inspiration from biology, and can move its fingers, the company says. The company demonstrated how the bot is designed to sustain injuries from fall.

The bot consumes 100W power while sitting and 500W while brisk walking. It weighs 73 kilograms. Degrees of freedom is at above 200.

“The bot is going to do everything a human brain does,” one of the Tesla team members said at the AI Day event.

Photos: Courtesy of Tesla

Posted In: artificial intelligenceElon MuskhumanoidsTesla AI BotNewsTech