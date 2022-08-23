Sony's New Virtual Reality Headset Gets A Debut Update: What Investors Should Know

The highly anticipated virtual reality (VR) headset from Sony Group Corp. SONY has a new updated release timeline.
Here’s when fans can get their hands on the new PlayStation device.
What Happened: The PSVR 2, a next generation VR headset from Sony, will be launching in “early 2023,” according to Playstation’s official Instagram page.
The PSVR 2 features an OLED display with 2000x2040 pixels per eye and utilizes inside out eye tracking to provide a 110 degree field of view, IGN reports.
See Also: Sony Slashes FY22 Profit Outlook As Q1 Gaming Sales Disappoints
Why It’s Important: The PSVR 2 will have over 20 games available at launch including some exclusive titles for the headset like “Horizon: Call of the Mountain.”
Sony's new headset could help the company further develop its position in the growing metaverse, connecting video games to virtual worlds.
IGN points to the PSVR 2 being a wired headset compared to some wireless rivals and the fact that the headset requires a Playstation 5 gaming console to operate.
Meta Platforms META features the Oculus Quest 2/Meta Quest 2 headset, which is wireless. Apple Inc. AAPL is also rumored to be launching an augmented reality and VR headset in the future.
What's Next: Sony has not confirmed pricing, which could be a factor into how much market share the company can take in the VR headset arena.
Sony's increased focus on VR and headsets could bolster PlayStation's lead over rival Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT XBox in the gaming console space.
SONY Price Action: Sony shares are down 1% to $84.54 on Tuesday.
