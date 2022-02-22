Sony Showcases Latest PlayStation VR Headset
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) revealed its PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset.
- Sony could look to attract people who want a headset that seamlessly connects and plays the games they already have on their PlayStation, CNBC reports.
- Sony's VR headset requires a PlayStation to run and looks similar to the Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Meta Quest 2 and, like Facebook's headset.
- The headset will include a lens adjustment dial to help users match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view.
- The new headset will support sharp 4K graphics, head tracking, and more.
- Meta has earmarked $10 billion over the next year to shift its focus to the metaverse, where it hopes people will work and play using its $299 Meta Quest 2 headset.
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will likely launch a VR headset in the coming year.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 1.17% at $103.02 on the last check Tuesday.
