Sony Showcases Latest PlayStation VR Headset
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
  • Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) revealed its PlayStation VR2 virtual reality headset
  • Sony could look to attract people who want a headset that seamlessly connects and plays the games they already have on their PlayStation, CNBC reports.
  • Sony's VR headset requires a PlayStation to run and looks similar to the Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) Meta Quest 2 and, like Facebook's headset.
  • The headset will include a lens adjustment dial to help users match the lens distance between their eyes to optimize their view. 
  • The new headset will support sharp 4K graphics, head tracking, and more.
  • Meta has earmarked $10 billion over the next year to shift its focus to the metaverse, where it hopes people will work and play using its $299 Meta Quest 2 headset.
  • Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPLwill likely launch a VR headset in the coming year.
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded lower by 1.17% at $103.02 on the last check Tuesday.

