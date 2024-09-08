Elton John Says Trump's 'Rocket Man' Nickname For Kim Jong Un Was Brilliant: 'Donald Has Always Been A Fan Of Mine'

Elton John recently expressed his amusement over the moniker “Little Rocket Man” that former U.S. President Donald Trump used for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The nickname was a nod to John’s chart-topping song.

What Happened: During an interview with Variety at the Toronto Film Festival, John revealed his thoughts on Trump’s nickname for Kim Jong Un. The singer found the moniker, inspired by his hit song, amusing. “I laughed, I thought that was brilliant,” John stated.

The singer said, “I just thought, ‘Good on you, Donald.' … Donald's always been a fan of mine, and he's been to my concerts many, many times. So, I mean, I've always been friendly toward him, and I thank him for his support. When he did that, I just thought it was hilarious. It made me laugh.”

According to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s 2022 memoir, Trump had to clarify the nickname to Kim Jong Un, who was not familiar with the “Tiny Dancer” singer. Trump even signed an Elton John CD as a present for the North Korean leader.

John also expressed his thoughts on the upcoming U.S. election and the significance of voting for justice and individual rights. He did not directly endorse any candidate but voiced his hope for a more peaceful, secure future.

John’s remarks were made during the global premiere of the Disney+ documentary “Elton John: Never Too Late”, which reflects on his career and personal life. The documentary will have a limited U.S. theatrical run in November and will be available on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

Why It Matters: The nickname “Little Rocket Man” and the autographed CD have been notable elements in the relationship between Trump and Kim. Trump revealed that the Elton John CD he gifted to Kim was made in South Korea, and he removed the “Made in South Korea” sticker before presenting it.

However, the relationship between the two leaders has seen ups and downs. In July, North Korea expressed willingness to resume nuclear talks if Trump returns to the White House, according to a North Korean diplomat who defected to South Korea. It has also been reported that North Korea rejected Trump’s claims of friendship and stated readiness for nuclear action amid rising tension with the U.S.

