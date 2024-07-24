Kim Jong Un Rejects Donald Trump's Friendship Claims? North Korea Says 'We Do Not Care,' Expresses Nuclear Readiness Amid Rising Tension With US

North Korea has shrugged off former President Donald Trump‘s remarks about his amicable relationship with leader Kim Jong Un, asserting that they “do not care” about his words and cautioning that their nuclear arsenal remains prepared for any U.S. leader.

What Happened: The Korean Central News Agency stated on Wednesday dismissing Trump’s claims of good personal relations with Kim, reported Bloomberg. The KCNA emphasized that despite Trump’s efforts to improve personal ties, North Korea perceives U.S. policy as persistently hostile, with the former president failing to bring about any substantial positive change.

This is the first response from North Korea following Trump’s address at the Republican National Convention, where he spoke about his rapport with Kim and suggested that the North Korean leader might want him back in the White House.

The KCNA’s commentary underscored the separation of personal relations and diplomacy, asserting that the U.S. political climate, marred by partisan infighting, remains unchanged, and North Korea is indifferent to it.

Trump, during his presidency, had threatened to unleash “fire and fury” against Kim for North Korea’s nuclear tests. However, after a historic summit in Singapore in 2018, the tone changed, with North Korean officials praising the “mysteriously wonderful” chemistry between the two leaders.

Despite this, Kim continued to expand his nuclear arsenal, ignoring calls from the Biden administration to return to the negotiating table. North Korea has also received support from Russia for its economy and military in exchange for munitions to aid Moscow’s assault on Ukraine.

Why It Matters: The recent defiance from North Korea comes amid escalating tensions in the region. On Monday, North Korea accused the U.S. and South Korea of crossing a “red line” toward a new nuclear war by continuing their joint military drills. This accusation was made ahead of the 71st anniversary of the armistice signing that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is also bolstering its military capabilities against potential threats from nations like North Korea. Gen. Sir Roly Walker, the new head of the British Army, has unveiled a strategic reform plan to counter “converging geopolitical threats” from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Amid these developments, former U.S. diplomat Richard Grenell suggested that Trump might renew diplomatic ties with North Korea if re-elected. Grenell, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany, pointed to Trump’s past diplomatic efforts with Kim as evidence of his commitment to engage and fight for America, irrespective of the country in question.

