Warren Buffett's Annual Shopping Extravaganza Begins, Showcasing Charlie Munger Squishmallows And 'Poor Charlie's Almanack'

The yearly shopping extravaganza hosted by Warren Buffett preceding the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK has kicked off this weekend, offering shareholders an array of products from Berkshire's portfolio companies.

What Happened: The event, taking place at the CHI Health Center, features over 20,000 square feet of exhibition space and more than 50,000 items from various Berkshire's holding companies, including Brooks Running, See's Candies, and Jazwares, as reported by CNBC.

The event is exclusive to shareholders, who can avail special discounts on purchases. Jazwares, the American toymaker renowned for its Squishmallows plushie line, was a crowd favorite last year when it debuted at Berkshire Hathaway's conference. This year, the company has tripled its exhibit space in the convention hall.

Highlights of the event include the latest Squishmallows toys modeled after Buffett and his longtime Berkshire partner, Charlie Munger, a vibrant Squishmallows pit, among other displays.

The Bookworm had only one book on offer this year: "Poor Charlie's Almanack: The Essential Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger." This was at Buffett’s request to honor his business partner of over six decades, who passed away last November at the age of 99.

Other notable exhibits featured a virtual reality flight simulation training by FlightSafety, a life-sized red truck display by Pilot Travel Centers, and a special edition of running shoes by Brooks Running with "brk" on the side and a cartoon of a running Buffett on the insoles.

Berkshire Hathaway’s 2024 annual meeting will be held on May 4 at 4 pm.

