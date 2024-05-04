'Do Not Put Your Finger In...': YouTuber Experiments With Tesla Cybertruck Frunk Sensing Capabilities

Loading... Loading...

Days after Tesla Inc. released a software update to make its Cybertruck frunk safer, a YouTuber tested it, only to have his finger painfully trapped.

What Happened: Earlier this week, Tesla rolled out a new software update for its Cybertrucks. The update was aimed at improving the frunk’s sensing so it wouldn’t close on soft objects.

YouTuber Jeremy Judkins tested it on a video shared on YouTube on May 2. Following the update, Judkins noted that the frunk did not close in on a banana or a zucchini. However, it did snap off the thin tip of a carrot.

After his experiment with vegetables and fruits, Judkins went on to experiment with this hand. While the frunk did not close on his arm or his hand, it did close on his finger. However, upon detecting resistance, the frunk opened, leaving the finger free but shivering.

Tesla Executive Reacts: Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill noted that the incident happened because the YouTuber tried to close the frunk repeatedly, making the algorithm assume that he was trying to close the frunk.

“Imagine there is a big bag inside the frunk it might also trigger the pinch detection. Then you might try closing it again, and again… exactly as you are doing in this video. The algorithm assumes that if you are repeatedly trying to close the frunk it’s because you, as the human in loop know better and believe it should close,” Morrill wrote.

The algorithm will be reset once the frunk is closed without anything in the way.

Image Courtesy: Tesla