Paramount+ Users Encounter Frozen Screens, Audio Problems And Slow Loading While Trying To Watch Super Bowl

As the Super Bowl LVIII was about to commence, Paramount+ users encountered technical glitches, leaving them unable to access the pregame coverage. The streaming service, owned by Paramount Global PARA, reportedly experienced issues such as slow loading, frozen screens, and audio problems.

What Happened: The technical issues on Paramount+ were first reported around 5 p.m. ET, just before the anticipated start of the Super Bowl pregame coverage, The Hill reported. Users took to various outage-tracking sites, including DownDetector, to report their difficulties.

A user on X mentioned experiencing three crashes since the start of the Super Bowl coverage. Other users also reported issues such as “freezing” and “crashing” with the app.

Despite the numerous complaints, Paramount+ stated that it was "not currently experiencing any outage or interruption."

Most users of the Ookla-run Downdetector website indicated that they had problems with video streaming on Paramount+. Outage reports on the website appear to have peaked at 5:28 p.m. EST. However, outrages were still being reported as late as 7:43 p.m. EST. The kick-off took place at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Why It Matters: The Super Bowl LVIII is expected to draw a massive audience. The game featured a face-off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, two of the top teams in the NFL regular season.

Viewers had multiple options to watch the game, including CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. The technical issues experienced by Paramount+ users could have potentially impacted the overall viewership experience.

Meanwhile, with the Super Bowl being the most-watched television event annually, there have been discussions about making the day after the Super Bowl a national holiday.

Photo by Brocreative on Shutterstock

