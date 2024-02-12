Taylor Swift's Legal Threats Against Student For Tracking Her Private Jet 'Disappointing,' 'Baseless,' Says Expert

Loading... Loading...

Singer Taylor Swift is under fire for her recent legal threats against a college student who tracks the private jet use of celebrities, including Swift. This move has been widely criticized as “disappointing” and “baseless.”

What Happened: Legal expert Daniel A. Horwitz expressed his disappointment in Swift’s legal threats against a student named Jack Sweeney in a recent op-ed in MSNBC. Sweeney, a college student, tracks the private jet use of celebrities, including Swift, and posts this information on social media.

Swift’s legal team, Venable LLP, has threatened to file a “strategic lawsuit against public participation” (SLAPP suit) against Sweeney. This move has been criticized, with Horwitz calling it “disappointing.”

Horwitz acknowledges Swift’s security concerns but argues that the First Amendment protects Sweeney’s actions. He also adds that Sweeney’s effort to reveal CO2 emissions by celebrity private planes is essential, especially when those like Swift have voiced concerns about climate change. Yet, she was the “biggest celebrity CO2e polluter” in 2022, as per a report by Yard.

Horwitz also points out that this isn’t the first time Swift has used legal threats against individuals expressing their opinions.

“Now having baselessly threatened Sweeney for his transparently protected speech as well, Swift appears committed to playing the anti-hero again,” Horowitz wrote.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Swift has used legal means to protect her privacy. In February, her legal team issued a cease-and-desist letter to Sweeney, warning him that his actions potentially threatened Swift’s safety.

Despite the criticism, Swift has found support from unexpected quarters. Elon Musk, also a target of Sweeney’s tracking, voiced his support for Swift, calling Sweeney an “awful human being.”

Swift’s legal threats have sparked a debate about the balance between privacy and freedom of speech, with some arguing that the First Amendment protects Sweeney’s actions.

Image via Wikimedia Commons

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.