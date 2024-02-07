Taylor Swift Sends Cease And Desist To Student For Tracking Her Private Jet

Loading... Loading...

The legal team of Taylor Swift has issued a warning to a student who tracks the private flights of celebrities, including the pop star’s, for sharing this information online.

What Happened: Jack Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, uses publicly available data to track the departures and arrivals of wealthy individuals’ planes, including Swift’s, BBC reported on Wednesday. He then shares this information a day later. Swift’s lawyers have labeled this tracking as “stalking” and have demanded that Sweeney cease and desist.

The cease-and-desist letter, sent in December, warns that the shared flight information poses a potential threat to Swift’s safety. The letter refers to numerous stalkers Swift has encountered in her career and claims that the data provides criminals with a “roadmap” to execute their plans.

Sweeney, who was previously banned from X after Elon Musk accused him of sharing his “assassination coordinates”, insists that he has no intention of causing harm. The student began receiving threats after media scrutiny of Swift’s carbon footprint, which was revealed to have private jet CO2 emissions 1,185 times higher than the average person’s annual emissions.

Swift’s travel plans have recently garnered increased attention from fans, particularly due to her highly publicized concert tour. Sweeney’s posts do not disclose the identities of the plane passengers or their destinations upon landing.

Why It Matters: Sweeney’s tracking activities have previously caused controversy in the celebrity world. In 2023, he reemerged on Meta Platform Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s social media platform Threads after previously gaining notoriety for tracking Elon Musk’s private jet. His account, “elonmusksjet,” has since resumed tracking Musk’s flights, indicating that Musk remains his primary target.

Swift has also faced security issues in the past. In 2023, a man allegedly trespassed into her Tribeca apartment, prompting concerns about the singer’s safety and security measures. Additionally, in January 2024, AI-generated pornographic images of Swift circulated on social media, raising concerns about the potential misuse of AI technology in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election

