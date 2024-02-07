'Taylor Swift Right To Be Concerned:' Elon Musk Calls Celebrity Jet Tracker 'Awful Human Being'

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. CEO and billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday voiced his support for superstar Taylor Swift after she threatened legal action against student Jack Sweeney for tracking her private flight.

What Happened: “Taylor Swift is right to be concerned,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Sweeney is an awful human being.”

Sweeney, a 21-year-old student at the University of Central Florida, uses publicly available data to track the departures and arrivals of wealthy individuals' planes which are then posted on social media accounts. It was reported earlier today that Swift’s legal team issued a cease and desist letter to Sweeney in December labeling the tracking as “stalking.”

Musk And Sweeney: Sweeney rose to popularity for tracking Musk’s private jet and posting them on a social media account named ‘ElonJet’. The billionaire CEO suspended both Sweeney’s personal X handle and ‘ElonJet’ in December 2022 after he acquired the platform.

Musk claimed that the account was a security risk and changed Twitter policy to no longer allow "doxxing real-time location" of anyone on the platform.

However, Sweeney is now back on X, although his posts about Musk’s flight details are delayed by 24 hours. He responded to Musk’s comment on Tuesday and said, “Let’s remember you offered me 5k to stop. Also threatened to sue me, and here we are a year later.”

He also continues to track and share Musk’s jet movements on Instagram, Threads and Facebook via a profile named ‘Elon Musk’s Jet.’

In addition to Musk and Swift, Sweeney also tracks other key names like Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Meta Platforms co-founder Mark Zuckerberg, former President Donald Trump, and socialite Kim Kardashian.

