"Baldur's Gate 3" by Larian Studios had a successful debut on Amazon.com, Inc's AMZN Twitch and Valve's Steam with strong concurrent player numbers.

The game — launched on Aug. 3 — quickly gained popularity, reaching 340,000 concurrent players on Steam and around 480,000 viewers on Twitch, as reported by IGN.

The third main game in the "Baldur's Gate" series offers a set of comprehensive Twitch integration features, such as allowing viewers to vote on dialogue choices and access an interactive overlay for character stats and inventory information.

See Also: 'CS:GO' Shatters Records With 1.4 Million Concurrent Players Amid Rumors Of An Upcoming 'Counter-Strike 2'

"Baldur's Gate 3" is based on Hasbro Inc.'s HAS "Dungeons & Dragons" tabletop role-playing system and offers both a single-player and cooperative multiplayer element.

One of the factors contributing to its success was the news about the possibility of romance options with a bear (or a Druid in bear form), which generated significant interest and propelled the game up Steam's best-sellers list.

Moreover, the fact that Larian Studio's latest title comes with full nudity options, including customization options for genitals, might have contributed to the game's success.

And, even though its launch had some technical hiccups, with Steam struggling to handle the demand and players unable to pre-load the game, positive reviews and impressions are starting to emerge.

"Baldur's Gate 3" is currently available only on Windows, but will be released on Apple Inc's AAPL macOS and Sony Group Corp's SONY on Sept. 6. It will also be launched for Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox Series X/S, although the exact date has yet to be announced.

Read Next: Why Is New Survival Horror Video Game 'Sons Of The Forest' So Popular?

Image courtesy of Larian Studios via Steam.