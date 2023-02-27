Why Is New Survival Horror Video Game 'Sons Of The Forest' So Popular?

“Sons of the Forest,” the new survival horror video game, is doing great numbers in Valve’s Steam, as it is the fifth most popular title on the platform this weekend.

The videogame developed by Endnight Games and published by Newnight is the sequel to the 2014 “The Forest,” and was released on Feb. 23 via early access for Microsoft's Windows via Steam for the price of $29.99.

According to Eurogamer, Endnight Games decided to release the game in early access to “involve the community in the continued development of this project,” instead of delaying its release one more time.

This strategy proved to be the right one: at the time of writing “Sons of the Forest” had 242,561 concurrent players, a 24-hour peak of 365,199 players, and an all-time peak of 411,804 players on Steam.

Also Read: The New Pokémon Anime Says Farewell To Ash And Welcomes A New Character: Captain Pikachu

Additionally, Endnight Games announced on Twitter that the game has sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours since its release.

“Thanks to those who have joined us in our Early Access journey into ‘Sons Of The Forest’ We have sold over 2 million copies in the first 24 hours, and are very excited for what we have in store for players in the coming weeks,” the developer wrote.

It’s also worth noting that the indie video game was the most wishlisted title on Steam, so it’s not entirely shocking that it has amassed such good numbers.

What’s The Story Behind “Sons of the Forest”?

Like in its predecessor, players will once again find themselves stranded on a deserted island, but this time with a new set of challenges to overcome.

In Sons of the Forest, players must build weapons and structures to survive against the dangerous cannibals that inhabit the island. But this time, they'll have some help from friendly NPCs, including a companion named Kelvin who can assist with tasks such as gathering resources and starting fires.

In addition to new characters, the game features a map that is four times larger than that of its predecessor, offering players an even bigger world to explore. And for those who prefer a more social gaming experience, Sons of the Forest supports up to eight-player cooperative multiplayer.

Now Read: Warner Bros. Drops Major News: Mortal Kombat 12 Arriving in 2023

Image: Courtesy Endnight Games