Thai PM Front Runner Begs Taylor Swift To Make Up For Post-Coup Tour Cancellation

Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of Thailand's Move Forward Party, contacted pop star Taylor Swift via Twitter, inviting her to perform in Bangkok.

What Happened: Pita, a potential future prime minister of Thailand, recently said the country is "back on track to be fully democratic," seemingly to cajole Swift to perform there.

Swift canceled her 2014 concert in Bangkok after a military coup.

See Also: Contrary To Prior Reports, FTX Backed Out Of Endorsement Deal With Taylor Swift

"The Thai people have spoken via the election, and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours," he said in the post.

Pita said he'd like to sing 'Lavender Haze' with her.

Meanwhile, Pita's aspirations of becoming the prime minister of Thailand encounter a significant hurdle in gaining sufficient support from Senators, who were all appointed by a military-led government in 2019.

These Senators possess the authority to select the next prime minister alongside the elected lower house until early 2024.

Also Read: Woman Accidentally Spends $10K On Taylor Swift Tickets - 'My Heart Literally Stopped'

Swift is performing concerts worldwide as part of her "Eras Tour," which runs until August 2024.

Why It Matters: Within Asia, Swift's performances are limited to Japan and Singapore. Among the countries in Southeast Asia, she will only be making stops in Singapore, where she has scheduled six shows. Nothing is scheduled for Thailand in her tour.

For the past nine years, the cancellation of Swift's Red Tour concert has been humorously referenced, particularly by pro-democracy activists and supporters of Pita's emerging political party, Bloomberg reported.

It is regarded as one of the noteworthy failures attributed to the military-backed administrations of the current Prime Minister, Prayuth Chan-Ocha, who orchestrated the coup in 2014.

Now Read: A Father Paid $21,000 For His Daughter To See Taylor Swift After He Didn't Receive His Initial $1,900 Tickets

Image by Pitakchat from Pixabay