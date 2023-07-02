Woman Accidentally Spends $10K On Taylor Swift Tickets: 'My Heart Literally Stopped'

A woman from Australia accidentally splurges $10,000 on tickets for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated "Eras Tour."

Last Thursday, TikTok user @__georose shared a video recounting how she ended up purchasing concert tickets worth $10,000 for herself and her younger sister, far exceeding her initial budget by nearly $9,000. She explained how the problem started while waiting in the virtual Amex presale queue to purchase the "It's Been A Long Time Coming" package for her and her sister on her parent's credit card.

She revealed her strategy of opening four separate windows simultaneously to maximize her chances of securing tickets. However, to her utter astonishment, tickets unexpectedly appeared in all the windows she had opened.

"I was very stressed, literally shaking at this point, full drama queen vibes," she said.

She further explained in the video that after selecting one of the windows, she closed the rest and clicked the checkout button. However, while awaiting the payment process, she made a startling realization.

Also Read: Elon Musk Trolled After Eyebrow-Raising Tweet About Taylor Swift - 'You Stay Away From Her'

Panic set in as she noticed the amount displayed in the background: a staggering $10,000. "As the wheels spinning to process the order, I look in the background and it says $10,000," she said. "I froze. My heart literally stopped. Next minute, I'm hyperventilating. Literally sobbing."

However, she said that she decided to sell the tickets to fans who missed out on getting tickets in the sale.

"If I could afford to spend $10,000 on Taylor Swift tickets and go every time, I would," she added.

Earlier in May, a Massachusetts father paid $21,000 to get last-minute tickets for his daughter and her friends to a Swift concert. He also rented a limousine to take his daughter and her friends to the concert.

Following Swift's last Australian tour in 2018, her popularity soared even higher with the release of four new albums in as many years. However, amidst the widespread excitement, there were indications of impending challenges that would arise at the ticket gates.

Now Read: Taylor Swift Just Received A Hilarious Honor In New Jersey

Photo: Eva Rinaldi on flickr