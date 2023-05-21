A Father Paid $21,000 For His Daughter To See Taylor Swift After He Didn't Receive His Initial $1,900 Tickets

A Massachusetts father paid $21,000 to get last-minute tickets for his daughter and her friends to a Taylor Swift concert.

According to a report from WCVB, Anthony Silva bought the tickets on StubHub last year by paying $1,800 as a Christmas gift to his daughter, but he never received those tickets.

Silva told the media outlet that when he contacted the ticket reseller and said he did not receive the tickets, they informed him that there were no alternatives for him to purchase.

Silva then reportedly bought four tickets from another reseller for the show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

He also rented a limousine to take his daughter and her friends to the concert.

"We played a joke on them telling them yesterday, telling them the tickets were really gone, and the look on their faces I never want to see again," Silva told WCVB. "One girl had a quivering lip. I won't tell you who."

Silva revealed that he ended up paying a higher price for better seats.

"Of course, as you can see, this puts me back a little bit, and I think it's for no reason but for incompetence through the third party or StubHub," he said.

Silva's daughter Katlyn expressed her anger and disappointment at the ticket mishap. "I was looking forward to this for nine months," she said.

Swift is scheduled to perform for three nights at Gillette Stadium, where 200,000 fans are expected to attend. Her Friday show drew more than 60,000 attendees, according to a CBS report.

Meanwhile, Silva told WCVB that StubHub has since agreed to refund him in 10 business days.

Photo: Eva Rinaldi on flickr