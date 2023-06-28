Popular Video Game Among Us Is Getting Turned Into Animated Series: Here Are The Details

One of the most popular video games in recent years is being turned into an animated series. The game Among Us surged in popularity in 2020, even leading to its inclusion in a popular streaming movie.

What Happened: Released in 2018, Among Us saw its popularity increase during the COVID-19 pandemic as more streamers began playing the game during the stay-at-home period.

The game is now being turned into an animated series, continuing a push of video games being grabbed by studios for adaptations.

CBS Studios, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA, is working on an animated series, according to a report from Variety.

The studio partnered with Innersloth, the game studio behind Among Us to work on the series. Owen Dennis, the writer and creator of “Infinity Train,” has been brought on to create and produce the series. Dennis has an overall deal with CBS Studios.

The animated series will be based on the plot of the popular online social game in which users compete to figure out who the “impostor” is.

A timeline for the show’s release was not announced and the series is not attached to a specific network or streaming platform currently.

Dennis’ “Infinity Train” aired on Cartoon Network and HBO Max, both units of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD. Paramount owns the Paramount+ streaming platform and several other media units, which could make sense as homes for the show.

Why It’s Important: Surging in popularity in 2020, Among Us became one of the top played and streamed games, with gaming streamers playing the game with friends and other streamers.

The game hit number one in 66 countries on Google Play and was a top 100 downloaded game in all countries except for two during the time. The game hit number one on iOS in 55 countries.

At its peak in the fourth quarter of 2020, the game had around 500 million monthly active users, 4 billion views on YouTube and over 1.2 billion viewing sessions on game streaming platform Twitch.

The adaptation of “Among Us” continues what could be a rush by studios to lock up rights to adaptations of video games thanks to the success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

Released earlier this year, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” grossed $573.1 million domestically and $1.33 billion worldwide, ranking first for the year in both categories.

“The Last of Us,” a video game adaptation, became a top-watched series for HBO Max.

A live-action adaptation of the popular video game Minecraft is also in the works with a 2025 theatrical release date listed. The movie from Warner Bros. has had Jason Momoa attached to star, but there has been no official announcement.

