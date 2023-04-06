Minecraft Fans Rejoice: Movie Release Date Confirmed For April 2025

After years of speculation and anticipation, the "Minecraft" movie has finally been given a release date.

The film based on the wildly popular sandbox video game (developed and published by Mojang Studios and owned by Microsoft Corp MSFT is set to be released on April 4, 2025, as per Insider Gaming.

According to a report by ComicBook.com, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD has been trying to get the project off the ground for years, and it's surprising that no studio has tried to capitalize on the game's immense popularity until now.

The movie is expected to be a live-action adaptation of the popular block-based game, but details about the plot and characters are still unknown.

Fans are excited to learn that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will be involved in the project in some capacity. At present, no other actors have been confirmed for the movie.

The director of the movie will be Jason Hess, best known for his work on "Nacho Libre" and "Napoleon Dynamite." While not much else is known about the project, fans are hopeful that it will live up to the high expectations set by the beloved game.

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash