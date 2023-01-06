Video Game Phenomenon 'Among Us' Gets The Star Treatment In Netflix's 'Glass Onion'

The multiplayer social deduction game “Among Us,” developed by InnerSloth, was depicted in the Netflix NFLX film “Glass Onion” and fans are going crazy.

The scene, which takes place in the opening minutes of the film, shows Daniel Craig's character, Benoit Blanc, sitting in a bathtub during the COVID-19 pandemic. On his computer screen, his friends are trying to cheer him up. How? With a match of “Among Us.”

Those friends? Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; "Russian Doll" star Natasha Lyonne; American composer Stephen Sondheim; and actress Angela Lansbury.

See Also: Elon Musk Now The Subject Of A Fictional Movie Character: 'A Weird Relevance In Exactly The Current Moment,' Director Says

The Zoom screen cameo shows a frustrated Blanc who, despite his detective skills, can't seem to grasp the concept of the suspense video game.

“Blanc,” says Lansbury, “I saw you go in the engine room. You’re the imposter. We all know it. Case closed.”

“I don’t understand the game at all,” replies a defeated Craig (as Blanc). “So Angie caught me, and now the game’s just over?”

“Sorry, Blanc. You’re thrown out of the airlock. It’s a no-brainer,” adds Sondheim.

Landsbury and Sondheim both died last year before the film debuted.

Can this brief, but hysterical scene, be one of the best depictions of a video game on the big screen or Hollywood in general? Let’s hope so. See below for the "Among Us" scene In Netflix's "Glass Onion," written and directed by Rian Johnson:

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery” is the sequel to the 2019 “Knives Out.”

Craig reprises his role as Blanc, a Sherlock Holmesian detective that takes on a new case revolving around fictional tech billionaire Miles Bron, a character inspired by Elon Musk, portrayed by Edward Norton.

Bron’s friends are portrayed by Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline and Dave Bautista.

See Also: AMC Theatres Reached First-Ever Agreement With Netflix To Play A Netflix Movie Theatrically