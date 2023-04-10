A Monstrous Hit: Resident Evil 4 Remake Roars To 4 Million Unit Sales, Becoming Franchise's Second Quickest Seller

Capcom CCOEY announced on Monday that its popular video game, "Resident Evil 4 Remake," has surpassed a new sales milestone. The title has now sold over 4 million copies worldwide, after its release on March 24.

The Japanese video game company previously revealed that the game had sold over 3 million copies in just two days of release last month.

In a statement, Capcom said: "Resident Evil 4 is a remake of the original 2005 title. In addition to reworking the story and modernizing the game feel, the 2023 release provides both fans of the series and newcomers alike with a fresh gameplay experience, featuring highly immersive visuals powered by the cutting-edge graphics technology of Capcom’s proprietary RE ENGINE."

The company behind mega-million franchises such as "Street Fighter," "Marvel vs. Capcom," "Mega Man," and "Monster Hunter" attributed the game's success to the hype generated by the Chainsaw Demo. "In addition to 'Resident Evil 4' garnering interest and attention from the release of the Chainsaw Demo prior to launch, sales of the title grew steadily following a highly positive reception from customers, driving worldwide sales over 4 million units."

"Capcom will continue to focus on growing sales of the title, including with the release of The Mercenaries free additional downloadable content on April 7," the company added.

The Mercenaries is an unlockable minigame and, in order to play it, users must complete the main game regardless of difficulty.

The objective of The Mercenaries is simple - kill enemies to earn points before the evacuation chopper arrives in the allotted time. While killing a normal enemy earns the player 300 points, boss enemies can earn several thousand points, making them a valuable target. However, the key to success lies in racking up as many kills in a row as possible, or "Combo," as this is necessary to achieve high scores.

Moreover, Alex Aniel, the author of "Itchy Tasty: An Unofficial History of Resident Evil," recently shared on Twitter that "Resident Evil 4 Remake" has become the second fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise.

Aniel also predicted that the game's sales would soon surpass those of "Resident Evil 6," which took nearly a full year to reach the five million unit sales mark after its initial launch.

"Resident Evil 4 remake is, by most measures, the second fastest-selling RE in history within the first two weeks. However, it is very likely RE:4 will overtake RE6 before long. RE6 shipped 4.5 million at launch but didn't hit 5 million until nearly 12 months later," he tweeted.

