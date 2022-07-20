Recent Netflix Inc NFLX debutant “Resident Evil” may be getting panned by critics, but that has not kept the series from racking up views.

What Happened: The first season of the videogame-based horror franchise garnered 72.7 million hours from when it debuted on July 14 and July 17 on Netflix’s platform.

The top spot was taken by “Stranger Things” Season 4, which was watched 102.33 million hours, according to data from Netflix, first seen on Variety.

The show that flips parallel timelines is based on eponymous videogame and features stars like Ella Balinska and Tamara Smart who fight for survival against zombies.

Resident Evil was included in the Top 10 in TV in 92 countries such as the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates.

Why It Matters: Resident Evil has an average 3.6 rating out of 10 on IMDB, and only a 26% average audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ben Travers called the show a “mishmash of ambitions, likely to satisfy very few fans of the franchise,” reported IndieWire.

“Resident Evil doesn’t reinvent the zombie wheel, as it juggles too many storylines without honing in on one vision for the series,” said Jordan Moreau, reported Variety.

Reviews by viewers on IMDB were equally harsh. A user wrote, “This show might have the most annoying and insufferable main characters that ever existed. They literally built an entire show around obnoxious teenage brats.”

The user said he knows why Netflix is losing subscribers — “It's because of poor fare like this.”

Netflix ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from the 221.64 million reported last quarter, earnings figures released Tuesday indicate.

Price Action: On Tuesday, Netflix shares soared 7.85% in the after-hours session to $217.46 after closing 5.6% higher at $201.63, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

