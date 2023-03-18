Benzing Buzz: Cocaine Jaws? Plus, Trump Gets Dissed While Shakira Breaks Records

Each week, Benzinga compiles the latest entertainment news into a cohesive column for your consideration. Read on for the latest updates — both useful and irreverent.
- Great Mouse Detectives. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) demands to know from Reddit and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) which individual stole the script of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” and leaked it on the internet. Reveal yourself! I bet it was someone petty. Someone who has a vendetta against Disney. You know who I'm taking about. Don't say nay.
- Et Tu, Piqué? Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué broke Shakira's heart last year when he ended their 11-year relationship. Well, this year, Shakira broke a whopping 14 Guinness World Records with her new album. Among the hits that helped get her there? A 'brutal' diss track aimed at Piqué.
- The Mu-sick Man. Former President and steak salesman Donald Trump snatched the #1 spot from Miley Cyrus on iTunes last weekend with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.” Trump’s cover band for the song included the “J6 Prison Choir,” which is made up of 20 criminals serving time for their part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. With an indictment looming, perhaps Trump will soon be a member of the said choir.
- Don't Dare Diss Diana. Trump said that royalty of all kinds (the late Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Oprah) will be shown to have “kissed my a*s” in his upcoming book, "Letters to Trump." Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother, clapped back: “When [Trump] was using [Diana’s] good name to sell some real estate in New York — she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure.”
- How Tweet Of Him. Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the website stopped policing misinformation. And yet, Musk claims that the social media company is on a mission to seek "The Least Wrong Truth." Thank you, Most Smart Dumb Person.
- Jaws 5, Audience 0. After the massive hype generated by Elizabeth Banks' "Cocaine Bear," a production company is set to release "Cocaine Shark" in July. Banks, who is not involved with the film, quipped, "Jaws with cocaine? I don't see how that loses." But, the shark in "Jaws" was on cocaine. It was the '70s, and he did stuff like this.
