Shakira's Latest Diss Track With Bizarrap Achieves 14 Guinness World Records

Colombian pop sensation Shakira broke 14 Guinness World Records with her latest release, "BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53," her collaboration with the ultra-viral Argentine producer and DJ, Bizarrap.

The song s also known as "Out of Your League" and which was released on Jan. 12. It is a diss track aimed at Shakira’s ex-partner and renowned Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

Thanks to the tune, the singer/songwriter born in Barranquilla and the 24-year-old music producer achieved not just a No.1 hit together but also received four Guinness World Records, which include the title for the most-watched Latin track on YouTube within 24 hours and the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on the same platform.

The dynamic duo was celebrated for their remarkable achievements recently on March 11 when they were backstage at Jimmy Fallon’s “The Tonight Show.” There, they were presented with their Guinness certificates before taking the stage and performing their trailblazing hit.

Meanwhile, Shakira herself garnered 10 more records thanks to her song, which has lines such as: “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio,” and other more empowering phrases like: "Women don't cry anymore, women make money.”

Shakira Doesn’t Cry Anymore

Here’s the complete list of the Guinness World Records Shakira broke thanks to "Music Sessions Vol. 53," as reported by Marca:

Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours: 14,393,324 streams

Most viewed Latin track on YouTube in 24 hours: 63,000,000 hits

Fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube: Two days and approximately 22 hours

Most streamed Latin track on Spotify in one week: 80,646,962

First female vocalist to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 with a Spanish-language track

Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

First female artist to replace herself at No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart

Most cumulative weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most Top 10 hits on Billboard's Latin Pop Airplay chart by a female artist

Most No. 1s on Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales chart

Most Billboard charts topped by a Spanish-language track by a female artist

