Donald Trump Comes In Like A Wrecking Ball, Knocks Miley Cyrus From Top Of Chart

Former President Donald Trump, who continues to recite claims the 2020 election was stolen from him, snatched the #1 spot from Miley Cyrus on iTunes over the weekend with a rendition of “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Trump’s cover band for the song includes the “J6 Prison Choir,” which is made up of 20 prisoners serving time for their part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which resulted in the immediate death of five people and potentially several police officers in the weeks and months that followed, who died by suicide.

The song, named “Justice for All” knocked “Flowers” by Cyrus down from the top spot and will see its proceeds donated to the families of those who are incarcerated for storming the U.S. Capitol building after they attended a speech by Trump, which he gave from behind a bulletproof shield.

Responding to an article written by right-leaning outlet Daily Wire, Trump on Monday took to his Truth Social platform to emphasize that the success of the song should be attributed to what he referred to as the “J6 ‘Captives.’”

For those interested in reviewing video footage of crowds cheering during Trump’s speeches as president, mixed with clips of people behind bars, an “official music video” to accompany the lyrical performance was released on Rumble on Satuday, according to the New York Post.

Trump, who dabbled in the NFT space late last year by releasing digital trading cards in his image, has years worth of experience in entertainment, but the song marks his first foray into the music industry. The move comes as the 45th president starts to campaign for the 2024 Republican primaries.

