The Walt Disney Company DIS is seeking help from Reddit and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to identify the individual who leaked the script of “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.”

What Happened: Owned by Disney, Marvel is known for being notoriously secretive about its projects. The entertainment giant premiered its latest installment of “Ant-Man” last month, but only after it was exposed to a script leak incident, reported Sky News.

See Also: Disney+ Could Be Changing Its Marvel Plan: Here’s What Viewers Should Know

A Reddit community page, MarvelStudiosSpoilers, dedicated to sharing and discussing rumors about Marvel films before they hit cinemas, had a Google Docs file shared on it containing a 63-page transcript of the script. It was posted by an account called MSSmods.

Naturally, neither Marvel nor Disney was at all happy about this leak.

Now, the mass media and entertainment conglomerate has asked a California court to issue a subpoena compelling both Reddit and Google. The motive is to get “identifying information” regarding the accounts or individuals behind this incident.

Reddit and Google did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

The newest movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was released on Feb. 17. According to the court filings made by Disney’s subsidiary MVL Film Finance, the leak documents were posted “on or about” Jan. 20, the report noted.

“Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” earned about $144 million in domestic box office sales — the best debut of any of Marvel’s three “Ant-Man” films, according to Polygon.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Netflix Vs Disney: Who Won The Battle Of Oscars 2023?