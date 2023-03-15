The Most Jaw-Dropping Trailer Of The Year: The Cocaine Shark Movie Is Here

After the massive hype generated by "Cocaine Bear," Wide Eye Releasing, a B-movie production company, announced it's releasing "Cocaine Shark," a film about... you guessed it: drug-fueled killer sharks.

The movie is directed by Mark Polonia, who also worked in titles such as "Sharkula" and "Shark Land" — we are starting to see a pattern here — and will be released on digital and DVD on July 7.

Written by Bret McCormick, the mind behind "The Abomination" and "Repligator," "Cocaine Shark" features a cast led by Ken VanSant, known for his roles in "Queen Crab" and "Jurassic Prey" and Titus Himmelberger, who starred in "Amityville in Space."

“A mafia drug lord has unleashed a new, highly addictive stimulant on the streets called HT25, derived from sharks held captive in a secret lab, and which causes monstrous side effects. After an explosion and leak at the lab, an army of mutated, bloodthirsty sharks and other creatures are set loose on the world,” the synopsis of the movie stated.

Back in February, social media users took inspiration from a news story about New Zealand authorities intercepting 3.2 tons of cocaine in the Pacific Ocean and pitched the idea of a movie called "Cocaine Shark." When asked about the possibility of taking on another project involving an animal on drugs, "Cocaine Bear" director Elizabeth Banks expressed her interest.

"If there's a great story, then sure," Banks told People magazine. "Jaws with cocaine? I don't see how that loses."

With Banks' enthusiasm and the success of "Cocaine Bear," it's no surprise that the announcement of the release of "Cocaine Shark" has generated such excitement among fans of unconventional cinema.

Watch the official trailer of "Cocaine Shark" here:



