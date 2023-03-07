'Unvarnished Examination' Of Elon Musk, New Documentary From Oscar-Winner Coming: Here's What Tesla CEO Says

A new documentary from one of the biggest names in the film industry will center on the life of Elon Musk. Here’s a look at the details of the film and the person behind it.

What Happened: As the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA, Twitter and SpaceX, Musk is one of the most widely watched people in the world. Musk has acted in several movies and lent his voice to hits such as "The Simpsons,” “South Park” and “Rick and Morty.”

Oscar-winning director Alex Gibney is working on a documentary titled “Musk” that will center on the life of the Tesla CEO.

The film is months into the production process, according to a report from Variety.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it,” Gibney said.

The director called the film a “definitive and unvarnished examination of multi-billionaire tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter.”

The film is being produced by Jigsaw Productions, Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent. The film is financed by Double Agent. The report did not name a distribution partner for the documentary.

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, how is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world,” Closer Media founder Zhang Xin said.

Musk’s SpaceX has been the subject of documentaries. A documentary series about Musk and his pre-Tesla days in Silicon Valley was released by BBC previously.

A 2015 book titled “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future,” is one of the most definitive biographies on Musk and the early days of Tesla up until 2015.

Biographer Walter Isaacson is writing a book about Musk that will cover his life in the days of Tesla, SpaceX and the acquisition of Twitter. The book does not have a release date and will be published by Simon & Schuster, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

Isaacson’s biography of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs was previously adapted for the big screen.

Why It’s Important: Gibney has made documentaries about Scientology, Wikileaks, Steve Jobs, Enron, Vladimir Putin and Elizabeth Holmes.

He is best known for “Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room,” released in 2005 and “Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief,” released in 2015.

The 2007 documentary “Taxi to the Dark Side” won an Academy Award as the Best Documentary.

Musk shared his early thoughts on the news of being the subject of a documentary from Gibney Tuesday.

“It’s a hit piece,” Musk tweeted to a user.

A look at Gibney’s Twitter shows several posts critical of Musk including over the Tesla CEO being prominently featured on the Twitter timeline, the handling of Twitter employees and human rights and the Powerwall.

Gibney previously took on Tesla rival Volkswagen VWAGY in a 2018 episode of “Dirty Money” titled “Hard Nox.”

While no distribution partner has been named, it could be something to monitor to see if a big media company or streaming platform will release the documentary.

One of Gibney’s newest documentaries, which tackles the subject of tennis champion Boris Becker is being released on AppleTV+, the streaming platform from Apple Inc AAPL.

“Boom! Boom: The World vs. Boris Becker” is set for a release on April 7 and will explore “every aspect of the man who became a tennis sensation after winning the Wimbledon Championships at the age of just 17” and his “sometimes tumultuous personal life.”

