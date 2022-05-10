Biographer: Elon Musk Has 'Always Been Fascinated' By Twitter; Writing Book Like 'Drinking From A Fire Hose'

A highly anticipated biography of Elon Musk is coming soon, and its author is sharing an early preview of his interviews with the world’s richest man.

What Happened: Legendary biographer Walter Isaacson is writing a book on Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The book does not have a release date and will be published by Simon & Schuster, a unit of Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

Isaacson shared with the New York Times NYT recently about his early learnings from shadowing Musk and interviews with over 200 people.

Isaacson said Musk is constantly evolving and compared trying to write the book given the constant movement to “trying to take notes while drinking from a fire hose.”

“I’ve always been interested in innovators and people who push the boundaries, and he’s pushing the most important and difficult boundaries,” Isaacson said.

Isaacson said Musk has been “very, very open” and provided access into his life and access to people around him.

“He’s always been fascinated by Twitter and deeply understands how it can be used and maybe how it can be improved.”

Isaacson said the acquisition of Twitter adds another “subplot” in the book.

Why It’s Important: There have been a couple biographies written about Musk, including the 2015 book “Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.” A lot has happened since 2015 including the success of Tesla and SpaceX and Musk’s recent buyout attempt of social media platform Twitter Inc TWTR and his rise as the world’s richest person.

Isaacson has written biographies on many legendary figures, including Apple Inc AAPL co-founder Steve Jobs. The book “Steve Jobs” was released in 2011 and later turned into a movie in 2015.

Photo: Courtesy of TED Conference on Flickr