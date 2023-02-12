This Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature Tesla Model Y, Meme Kid And Puppies — See It Here First

Tesla, Inc. TSLA spends zero dollars on advertising and relies on a direct sales model to attract customers. Even as it shuns ads as a promotional tool, the electric vehicle pioneer’s Model Y vehicle will be in the spotlight in one of the commercials airing during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

What Happened: Model Y will appear in the commercial for Popeyes, the fried chicken fast-food restaurant chain headquartered in Miami, Florida. The ad shows Popeyes meme kid Dieunerst Collin arriving at a house, driving a Model Y up the driveway.

Ten years after he went viral as the Popeyes meme kid, Collin, now 18 years old, stars in the fried chicken chain’s game day ad. Promoting Popeyes' “Eyes on the Fries (or Pies)” offer, he steps out of the white Tesla Model Y before a house and says, “You might know me, I used to be that meme kid. And now I’m in Popeyes’ big game ad.”

“It’s got all of those things those ads have, like a nice ride – electric of course,” he adds. After signing a Popeyes cup, he says that the commercial includes puppies. Collin is then welcomed by a litter of golden retriever puppies as he enters the house. He then says it’s even got his own celebrity meal offer – the eyes on the fries or pries offer.

The Model Y’s appearance in the ad was enough to send Tesla fans into a tizzy. One of them said the door handles were different and that it had no charging port or cameras. Another commented that computer graphics were used to alter the car.

Why It’s Important: Automakers have toned down advertising this year in a bid to cut costs amid a trying economic environment. This time around, only a handful of them will air commercials during the Super Bowl. General Motors Corp. GM has an ad in collaboration with Netflix, Inc. NFLX titled “Why not an EV” featuring Will Ferrell.

Other vehicle ads include the ones for Stellantis NV’s STLA Jeep, Ram Trucks and Hyundai Motor Company-owned HYMTF Kia’s 2023 Telluride X-Pro SUV.

Future Fund’s Gary Black said he expects a big jump in Google search activity for Tesla again after Sunday’s Super Bowl ads for competitors’ EVs, the same as last year.

