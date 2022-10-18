Netflix Puts Harry-Meghan Documentary On Backburner As 'The Crown' Gets Bashed: 'They're Rattled'

Netflix Inc NFLX will reportedly delay a documentary featuring Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, after the plotline latest season of “The Crown” faced brickbats.

What Happened: The streaming service, which is grappling with negative media coverage on account of the upcoming season of "The Crown" is delaying the airing of the documentary featuring the Sussexes from December to next year, reported Deadline.

“They’re rattled at Netflix, and they blinked first and decided to postpone the documentary,” Deadline reported, citing an anonymous source.

Why It Matters: The documentary has no formal broadcast date set but officials at the streaming firm had said multiple times this year that they’d wanted to run it a few weeks after "The Crown," noted Deadline.

Netflix attracted criticism from former UK Prime Minister John Major who complained about the plotline of the first episode of Season 5 of "The Crown," which suggested that in 1991, the then Prince Charles summoned the leader to complain about having to take over the crown.

Netflix and the British royal palace have been sensitive about both The Crown and the upcoming documentary since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, reported Deadline.

The subscription video-on-demand is set to share its third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, analysts estimate Netflix will report earnings per share of $2.13. In the second quarter, the company reported EPS of $2.20 as against the estimated $2.96 figure, according to Benzinga data.

Price Action: On Monday, Netflix shares closed 6.6% higher at $245.10 in the regular session and rose 1.2% to $248 in the after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro data.

