Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly hired “Lost Girls” fame director Elizabeth Freya Garbus to direct their Netflix Inc NFLX reality television program.

What Happened: Garbus was seen with camera equipment, smuggled under “coats and bags” around the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to a report from Page Six.

The couple stayed at a luxury apartment at the United Nations Plaza owned by the lawyer Barry Bloom. Garbus and her colleagues were seen exiting the dwelling, according to the report.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

The low-key camera crew reportedly followed Harry and Meghan at a red carpet gala honoring veterans aboard the USS Intrepid in Manhattan and at a lunch at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

The report mentioned that the left-leaning director was also seen in an Airstream van with Harry and Markle.

Why It Matters: Garbus is known for her documentaries. Some of her notable works include “Ghosts of Abu Ghraib,” “Bobby Fischer Against The World,” and “Becoming Cousteau.”

The director has also worked on documentaries on Pete Buttigieg for Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Anthony Fauci for National Geographic.

She was nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar in 2016 for “What Happened, Miss Simone?” and in 1999 for “The Farm: Angola, USA.”

Price Action: On Monday, Netflix shares closed 0.9% lower at $189.14 in the regular session and rose 0.4% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: TikTok Star Asks 7M Followers For Leads After Her Son Is Killed At Alabama Gas Station