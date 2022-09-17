Here's How Much Someone Just Paid For Warren Buffett's Autographed Portrait

The Oracle of Omaha Warren Buffett's autograph is as treasured as he is. Recently, a signed portrait of him fetched US$75,100 at a charitable auction.

An anonymous eBay user bid for Buffett's 26-inch autographed portrait coated with motivational quotes from Buffett, such as "Women make me optimistic about America." The auction ended on eBay on Buffett's 92nd birthday.

The portrait was displayed at the annual shareholder weekend of Omaha, Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A).

The charity art auction was organized by Motiva, an Israel-based art tech company that created the portrait on Buffett's behalf.

The auction will benefit Girls Inc. of Omaha, which provides education and mentorship support for girls from lower-income neighborhoods.

Buffett's daughter Susie has worked with Girls Inc.'s national organization, which serves more than 350 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

Buffett auctioned off a Lincoln Town Car on eBay in 2007 to raise $73,200 for the Girls Inc. He also raised $122,500 for the group with a 2015 auction of his Cadillac.

In 2008, another portrait of him painted at the Berkshire shareholder weekend sold for $100,000.

Earlier in June, an anonymous bidder paid $19,000,100 to have lunch with Buffett during a charity auction lunch. The grand finale of the auction raised more than $53 million to support various charitable programs.

Also Read; Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Buys 9.9 Million Additional Shares Of Occidental Petroleum

In August, alternative investment platform and fractional investing company, Rally, debuted a Warren Buffett autograph, allowing investors to buy shares of it.

On Rally, investments are traded like stocks, with shares offered in an initial offering. The asset then trades months from its IPO, with users able to submit bids and asks to acquire shares.

On the platform, Buffett's autograph is valued at $15,000 and will be sold in 5,000 shares at $3 each.

"We've been looking for Warren Buffett assets and collectibles for some time," Rally co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga.

Photo: Courtesy of Fortune Live Media on Flickr