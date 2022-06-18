Here's How Much Someone Just Paid To Have Lunch With Warren Buffett

Someone submitted a winning bid of $19,000,100 to have lunch with Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett during the final eBay Inc EBAY and GLIDE Power of One Charity Auction Lunch.

Bidding for this year's auction opened at 7:30 pm PDT on June 12, starting at $25,000 and ending at 7:30 pm PDT on June 17.

The grand finale of the auction has raised more than $53 million to support GLIDE's charitable programs.

The winner, who has chosen to remain anonymous, will spend an afternoon with Buffett at a private lunch. They will be accompanied by up to seven guests at Smith & Wollensky Steakhouse in New York City.

"I've met many interesting people from all over the world. The one universal characteristic is that they feel the money will be put to very good uses," said Buffett.

The charitable bidding for lunch with Buffett was launched in 2000. In the last 21 years, the winning bids have ranged from $25,000 to this year's highest-ever bid.

In 2019, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun paid close to $4.57 million for lunch with Buffett.

Photo: prnewswire.com