Watch out Blackstone Inc BX, Kim Kardashian is making her way into private equity.

The 41-year-old reality TV personality is collaborating with Jay Sammons, a former executive at Carlyle Group CG, to found SKKY Partners, a PE group that will make investments in rapidly expanding companies across a variety of industries, including hospitality, media, and consumer goods.

Forbes estimates that Kardashian, who gained notoriety after being featured on the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reality show, has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

I’m pleased to announce the launch of @SKKYPartners with private equity veteran Jay Sammons as co-founder and co-managing partner, along with @KrisJenner who will serve as partner at our firm. pic.twitter.com/KExQTsVGbf — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2022

Kardashian introduced the shapewear line Skims in 2019, which had a valuation of $3.2 billion in 2021. Earlier this year, the entrepreneur also introduced the skin-care line SKKN BY KIM.

Around the same time, in May, Kardashian was named “Chief Taste Consultant” after inking an endorsement deal with Beyond Meat Inc BYND to promote the company’s plant-based protein products.

While married to rapper Kanye West, in 2017, he gifted her with a swath of shares from blue-chip companies including, Walt Disney Co DIS — which is the majority owner of Hulu, where "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" currently airs — Amazon.com, Inc AMZN, and Netflix Inc NFLX.

Kardashian's newly formed PE group's day-to-day operations will be managed by Sammons, a 16-year Carlyle veteran, who has made successful investments in well-known companies like Beats by Dre, a line of headphones founded by the rapper Dr. Dre and later acquired for $3 billion by Apple Inc AAPL.

The 41-year-old joins celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ashton Kutcher in starting their own PE and VC investing funds.

Photo: Courtesy of Eva Rinaldi on flickr