New Hillary Clinton Docuseries Will Air On This Streaming Network: Here's When And Where

Hillary Clinton has a new docuseries in the works.

The show will feature the former First Lady, U.S. Presidential candidate, and Secretary of State alongside her daughter, Chelsea, interviewing women for “intimate conversations," The Hollywood Reporter reports.

What Happened: “Gutsy” will debut on Sept. 9 on AppleTV+, the streaming platform from Apple Inc. AAPL. The title comes from Clinton's 2019 book, “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience."

Among the scheduled guests to appear on the show are Gloria Steinem, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jane Goodall, Wanda Sykes, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Amy Schumer.

The series will see the Clintons, who co-authored the book, “speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes who show us what it truly means to be gutsy.”

Related Link: Hillary Clinton Rules Out 2024 Presidential Bid

Why It’s Important: AppleTV+ just reported a record-breaking 52 Emmy Award nominations, its most in company history. The nominations were led by hit show “Ted Lasso” with 20 nominations and freshman show “Severance” with 14 nominations.

Apple saw a total of 13 of its shows receive at least one nomination.

With "Ted Lasso" potentially coming to an end, Apple might need to find its next big hit.

In the highly competitive streaming sector, landing an exclusive docuseries can make a big deal.

Presidents and their families remain one of the top subject matters for books and shows.

The Clintons and the Obamas have each landed major deals with streaming companies like Netflix Inc NFLX, iHeartMedia IHRT and Spotify Technology SPOT in the past.

Apple could use the new docuseries to leverage new subscribers to the platform and land more exclusive content.

The technology giant has been aggressively pursuing sports rights deals to add live sports to its streaming platform.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock