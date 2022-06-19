Hillary Clinton Tells All: Will She Run In 2024? Can Any Republican Challenge Donald Trump?

Former Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in a freewheeling interview with Financial Times' U.S. national editor Edward Luce shared her thoughts on the 2024 presidential polls, the Russia-Ukraine war and the direction of the Democratic Party.

Presidential Bid Not In The Cards: Clinton does not see herself contesting the 2024 presidential election and instead expects the incumbent, Joe Biden, to run for office yet again.

"He certainly intends to run. It would be very disruptive to challenge that," she said.

When asked if she thinks Trump will run for office in 2024, she said if he can, he's going to run again.

"Follow the money with Trump — he's raised about $130 million sitting in his bank account that he used to travel around, to fund organizing against elections ... I don't know who will challenge him in the Republican primary," Clinton said.

Trump Putin's Only Hope: Clinton seems to think former President Donald Trump is the only hope for Russian President Vladimir Putin to taste success in Ukraine.

Putin's only "realistic path to victory in Ukraine would be the re-election of Trump in 2024," Clinton told FT.

"If Trump had won in 2020 he would have pulled out of NATO — I have no doubt about that."

While in office, Trump had argued that NATO members were not paying enough to support the alliance.

Democracy Under Threat: The U.S. is standing on the precipice of losing its democracy, Clinton told FT. She said the alternative is so frightening that anything that doesn't help her party win elections should not be a priority.

This was in response to the interviewer raising the issue of the Democrats elevating activists causes, specifically the transgender debate.

Clinton mentioned the "defund the police" campaign and said while accountable measures are needed, policing is also essential.

"It doesn't even pass the common-sense politics test not to believe that. Some positions are so extreme on both the right and the left that they retreat to their corners," she added.

Politics, according to Clinton, should be the art of addition and not subtraction.

Photo: Courtesy of McConnell Center on Flickr