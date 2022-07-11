Johnny Depp Takes Dig At Amber Heard In New Songs: Here Are The Pointed Lyrics

A new music album from Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp features cover songs and some original works. While not naming her directly, Depp appears to take a shot at ex-wife Amber Heard in several songs. The new lyrics come after Depp won a $15 million judgement in a defamation lawsuit against Heard.

What Happened: Set for a July 15 release, the new album “18” from Beck and Depp features 13 tracks, including two originals written by Depp.

A review from The Sunday Times highlights several lyrics from the songs, which could be in reference to Heard.

“I think you’ve said enough for one mother***ing night,” a lyric from Depp reads.

Another song on the record called “Sad Motherf***ing Parade” may also reference Heard, according to the report.

“You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch” and “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand” are both lyrics featured in the song.

The 13-track album features only two originals, with the rest being cover songs. Here is the full track list:

1. Midnight Walker (Davy Spillane cover)

2. Death and Resurrection Show (Killing Joke cover)

3. Time (Dennis Wilson cover)

4. Sad Motherf***ing Parade

5. Don’t Talk (Put You Head On My Shoulder) (Beach Boys cover)

6. This is a Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr

7. Caroline, No (Beach Boys cover)

8. Ooo Baby Baby (The Miracles cover)

9. What’s Going On (Marvin Gaye cover)

10. Venus In Furs (The Velvet Underground cover)

11. Let It Be Me (The Everly Brothers cover)

12. Stars (Janis Ian cover)

13. Isolation (John Lennon cover)

The album will be released July 15 and is already seeing strong sales on Amazon.com Inc AMZN ranking at number twelve for the CDs and Vinyls category and number 5 for the rock sub-category for CDs and Vinyls. The album comes from Rhino Records, a unit of Warner Music Group WMG.

Why It’s Important: The album from Beck and Depp comes as the latter takes a temporary break from acting to focus on music. Depp is set to star in “La Favorite,” a French movie that will play in theaters in the country and also got financing from Netflix Inc NFLX, who will stream the movie later in the country.

Depp joined Beck on stage for several concerts prior to and during his defamation trial, even missing the final court ruling as he was in the United Kingdom for a show. Beck made the album announcement during a concert.

“I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July,” Beck said.

Depp is also set to head out on the road on tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup that also features Alice Cooper and Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry.

After the trial, Depp said he was looking forward to a “new chapter,” which could signal a shift to music.

Depp was previously dropped from several movies, including the popular Pirates of the Caribbean franchise from The Walt Disney Company DIS.

Photo: Courtesy of Raph_PH on Flickr