Is Johnny Depp Making A Movie Comeback? This Streaming Giant Is Financing Actor's Next Film

Actor Johnny Depp was dropped from several film franchises prior to his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. The captivating court case ultimately saw Depp win his claim and receive a judgement for $15 million from his ex-wife.

Now, Depp could be headed back to the movies thanks to a new deal with a streaming company.

What Happened: Netflix Inc. NFLX will provide funding for the production of a new film titled “La Favorite,” which will feature Depp starring as France’s King Louis XV.The news was first reported by Bloomberg.

The movie will also star Maiwenn Le Besco as Madam Jeanne Becu du Barry, King Louis XV’s third mistress who was guillotined during the French Revolution.

Le Besco is also set to direct.

"La Favorite" is scheduled to be released in French movie theaters in 2023. It's expected to hit Netflix in France 15 months after its theatrical release.

Why It’s Important: Depp recently confirmed a new album collaboration with musician Jeff Beck. The "Edward Scissorhands" star is also touring with his band Hollywood Vampires.

While there have been numerous rumors of Depp reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise from The Walt Disney Company DIS. However, no announcement has come from Disney, which is reportedly featuring other big-name stars — Margot Robbie and Dwayne Johnson — in the next "Pirates" sequel.

Depp has also been rumored to star in “Beetlejuice 2.”

The Netflix deal covers streaming rights in France, but could be an early play by the streaming company to show its interest in landing Depp for some original content in the future.

Image courtesy of Shutterstock

