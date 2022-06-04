Here's What Johnny Depp Will Do After Court Case (And It's Not Star In A Movie)

Actor Johnny Depp might be turning away from movies temporarily after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Here’s what Depp has planned.

What Happened: Depp was awarded $15 million in a defamation lawsuit against Heard last week. Although California state law caps punitive damages at $350,000, which leaves Depp with a $10.35 million award.

Depp joined guitarist and friend Jeff Beck on stage in the United Kingdom Thursday, June 2 for eight songs, a day after the lawsuit ruling.

“What a result,” Beck said, referencing the lawsuit. Depp did not acknowledge the lawsuit during the concert.

At the concert, Beck made the announcement that he will be releasing an album with Depp next month.

“I met this guy five years ago, and we’ve never stopped laughing since. We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July.”

Related Link: Johnny Depp Receives $15M In Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Why It’s Important: Beck and Depp previously recorded a cover of “Isolation,” a John Lennon song.

Depp is no stranger to music and records. He is a founding member of the supergroup Hollywood Vampires, formed in 2012 that featured Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. The group released two studio albums and has toured live.

Beck was featured on a track of the 2019 studio album with Hollywood Vampires.

Depp’s statement after the trial verdict said he was looking forward to a “new chapter.” Could this comment signal a turn away from movies to focus on music?

Major movie studios like The Walt Disney Company DIS and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD previously cut Depp out of the Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts franchises respectively due to comments made by Heard that led to the lawsuit.

Depp winning the lawsuit could lead to movie studios seeking him out to attach him to new roles with his name cleared. Up first could be the highly anticipated sequel to “Beetlejuice.”

Photo: Courtesy of celebrityab on Flickr