Disney Moving Forward With New 'Planet Of The Apes' Trilogy

by Phil Hall, Benzinga Staff Writer 
June 23, 2022 3:42 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The 2010 trilogy generated $1.6 billion at the box office.
  • Disney is reportedly at work casting the next film.

The apes are coming back — and not the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC or GameStop Corp. GME variety, but the cinematic simians of a not-so-distant future with an eye on world conquest.

What Happened: According to a ScreenRant article, the Walt Disney Co. DIS is moving forward with a new trilogy in the Planet of the Apes franchise that was previously rebooted in a trilogy during the 2010s which generated $1.6 billion at the box office.

The new trilogy is reportedly planning to build on the previous trilogy’s storylines rather than reimagine the series, which started in 1968 with the classic “Planet of the Apes” that generated four sequels.

Disney’s 20th Century Studios unit assigned “Maze Runner” trilogy director Wes Ball with the task of creating a new storyline and there was initial talk that production could begin as early as the summer or fall of this year.

What Happened Next: Deadline reporter Justin Kroll tweeted that Ball has stepped away from his previous commitment to direct the Paramount Global PARAA PARA production “Harbinger” to focus on this project.

“Sources say 20th and Disney were very high on the script that came in last month and are now set to find the star of the film that will hopefully lead future installments of new trilogy of films,” Kroll tweeted.

Planet of the Apes would be the latest extension of a Disney franchise, with the studio planning a 2023 release slate that includes live-action versions of “Snow White” and “The Little Mermaid,” the fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise and sequels to “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Cruella.”

Photo: "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), courtesy of Disney/20th Century

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

