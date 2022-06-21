Johnny Depp's Capt. Jack Sparrow Featured In Disney Park Light Show: Is A New 'Pirates' Film Next?

The Walt Disney Co. DIS appears to have taken Johnny Depp off its persona non grata list, as the actor is prominently featured in a theme park light show in his iconic role of Capt. Jack Sparrow from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

What Happened: Depp’s image was part of “Pirates of the Caribbean” light show at Disneyland Paris over the weekend. Video clips of Depp as Capt. Jack Sparrow percolated across social media, according to the website Giant Freakin Robot's report.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍� pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

Disney has not released a film in this franchise since the 2017 entry “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.”

Depp’s viability as a Hollywood star frayed after a series of expensive flop films coupled with the scandal involving abuse charges made by his ex-wife Amber Heard — but Depp’s legal victory over Heard in a defamation lawsuit and a strong outpouring of public support for the actor following the trial’s verdict suggest moviegoers were not eager to exile Depp from the big screen.

Some social media denizens reacted to the Disneyland Paris light show by insisting Disney apologize to the actor.

What Happens Next: Despite Disneyland Paris’ acknowledgment of Depp’s resonance as Capt. Jack Sparrow, there has been no official word from Disney that “Pirates of the Caribbean” is being fast-tracked for revival.

In a May 15 interview with the British newspaper The Times, Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the franchise, acknowledged screenplays were being prepared for another “Pirates” film, but gave no timeline for a potential production.

“Yes. We’re talking to Margot Robbie,” he said. “We are developing two Pirates scripts — one with her, one without.”

But when asked if Depp would be back, Bruckheimer said, “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided.”

Bruckheimer has not publicly commented on the results of Depp’s defamation lawsuit. The producer and the actor had a falling out that resulted in the cancellation of a proposed Bruckheimer-backed television series starring Depp as illusionist Harry Houdini.

