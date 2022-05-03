LeBron James Biopic Coming In 2023: Which Streaming Platform Will Air It?

Biopics have had mixed results at the box office, while also turning into Oscar wins for several media companies and actors. A biopic of one of the greatest NBA players of all time has been announced and is heading to a streaming platform.

What Happened: Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James will be the subject of a Universal Pictures movie for Comcast Corp CMCSA. The movie will hit streaming platform Peacock as an exclusive, along with several other movies announced this week.

“We are excited to deliver fresh, exclusive, original films next year to our customers in addition to the legendary Universal Pictures blockbuster films and beloved franchises streaming now,” Peacock President Kelly Campbell said.

“Shooting Stars” follows the origin story of LeBron James as a high school basketball phenom before coming to the NBA. The movie comes from SpringHill Company, a film company partially owned by James and Maverick Carter.

The movie is being filmed in Akron, Ohio, James' hometown, and the production is holding open audition calls for several roles.

The actor playing James has not been named yet.

“Shooting Stars” is scheduled to be released on Peacock in 2023.

Why It’s Important: James is one of the best NBA players of all time, and a biopic could be well received by the sports community.

A series which told the story of the rise of the Chicago Bulls during the 1990s called “The Last Dance” was a hit for both The Walt Disney Co DIS and Netflix Inc NFLX.

Along with “Shooting Stars,” Peacock announced “The Killer” and “Praise This” as two additional films that will be exclusive to the streaming platform.

“We know people join Peacock to watch movies, so we are constantly adding more to serve fans,” Campbell said.

Photo: Courtesy of Erik Drost on Flickr