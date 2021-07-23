 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LeBron James Is First Active $1 Billion NBA Player: What You Should Know
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 23, 2021 2:35pm   Comments
Share:
LeBron James Is First Active $1 Billion NBA Player: What You Should Know

NBA superstar LeBron James is the first active player in the league to hit $1 billion in earnings.

What Happened: Los Angeles Lakers star James has now earned over $1 billion in earnings, according to Sportico.

The earnings comprise $330 million salary since joining the NBA in 2003 and over $700 million in endorsements.

James' endorsements include Blaze Pizza, AT&T (NYSE: T) and Beats by Dre, an Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) company.

James also signed a lifetime deal with Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) in 2016 that could be worth over $30 million annually and up to $1 billion.

The NBA star also famously switched from endorsing Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) products to being a PepsiCo Inc (NYSE: PEP)-sponsored athlete.

James’ earnings could get a big boost soon, as he is shopping stakes in his media company SpringHill Media to potential companies that include Nike. SpringHill was a co-producer of “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the sequel starring James that grossed over $31 million last weekend.

Related Link: 10 Highest Paid Athletes And How They Made Their Money 

Other Athletes At $1B: NBA legend Michael Jordan has earned over $1 billion in his career, but he officially hit the mark after his playing career was over.

Kevin Durant, with $580 million in earnings, and Stephen Curry with $430 million, are listed by Sportico as the next active NBA athletes that could hit the mark.

Other active athletes who have passed the $1 billion level include Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Roger Federer.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Nike
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
COVID-19 Measures In Vietnam Pummel An Already Bruised Supply Chain
Snap, Twitter Earnings Impress, Potentially Setting Table For Facebook Next Week
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Analyzing Nike's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Beats by Dre Cristiano Ronaldo highest paid athletes Kevin DurantNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com