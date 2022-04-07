After Tequila, Belt Buckles And Flamethrowers, Could This Be The Next Great Tesla Novelty Item?

Tesla Inc TSLA has a huge fan base that has helped the company succeed and grow its sales and market share over the years.

This fan base, which some consider to be a sort of religion, has led to the huge demand for novelty items from the company. Here is a new item that could soon be offered by Tesla.

What Happened: Shortly after Tesla CEO Elon Musk was done accumulating shares of Twitter Inc TWTR, a trademark was filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

A filing for Tesla to trademark its signature “T logo” was shared by trademark attorney Josh Gerben of Gerben Law on Twitter Thursday.

“Elon Musk has some great ideas. And some odd ones. The filing indicates that the company plans to sell ‘branding irons’ using the logo.”

The filing for the branding iron was submitted by Tesla with the USPTO on April 2, 2022.

Tesla has not shared any news on the potential new item for sale, but given the massive demand for previous products, it wouldn’t be a surprise if this becomes a best seller.

Why It’s Important: Tesla sold out a belt buckle featuring the words “Don’t Mess With Tesla” in December. The belt buckle, which featured a tribute to the Texas state slogan “Don’t Mess With Texas,” was sold for $150.

Tesla’s online store features items divided into categories of charging, vehicle accessories, apparel and lifestyle.

Among the lifestyle items have been Tesla tequila bottles, a cyberwhistle and cyberquad for kids.

Musk also made headlines for selling an item labeled “not a flamethrower” from The Boring Company, a company founded by the Tesla CEO.

With a huge fan base and demand from consumers around the world, Tesla-branded products sell out and also help spread brand awareness by its own fan base.

While there are no details on a potential release date of the branding iron, fans could get a jump on a potential launch by purchasing Tesla store gift cards, which are offered in various denominations, including the ever-popular $69 and $420 amounts.

Tesla previously accepted Dogecoin DOGE/USD as a form of payment in its online store.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares are down 0.50% to $1,040.79 on Thursday at publication.